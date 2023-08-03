Prosecutors re-file a charge against a convenience store clerk in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Sanju Paudel once again faces two counts of providing alcohol to a minor, resulting in death.

Both counts now carry what’s called a modifier “as a party to a crime”.

As we reported in January, prosecutors say hours after Paudel sold alcohol to teenager Tommy Koenigs, the speeding car he was driving hit a tree in Taycheedah, killing him and passenger Nevins Zoch.

Last month, the judge dismissed one of the charges without prejudice - meaning prosecutors had the opportunity of filing it again.

Court records show that Paudel’s arraignment is set for August 28, 2023.

