Prosecutors re-file a charge against a convenience store clerk in Fond du Lac County

She has to stand trial for her role in the fatal crash in Taycheedah earlier this year
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Sanju Paudel once again faces two counts of providing alcohol to a minor, resulting in death.

Both counts now carry what’s called a modifier “as a party to a crime”.

As we reported in January, prosecutors say hours after Paudel sold alcohol to teenager Tommy Koenigs, the speeding car he was driving hit a tree in Taycheedah, killing him and passenger Nevins Zoch.

Last month, the judge dismissed one of the charges without prejudice - meaning prosecutors had the opportunity of filing it again.

Court records show that Paudel’s arraignment is set for August 28, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
Fire destroys River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton
Debris on the ground after explosion in Sheboygan
Sheboygan house explodes during standoff
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police
S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system
Police respond to 'active situation' in Neenah
Neenah Police ask public to avoid area of Commercial and Winneconne due to active situation

Latest News

Sanju Paudel in court
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Charge against Sanju Paudel re-filed
The 37-year-old was wanted on numerous warrants
Neenah man had what appeared to be a weapon when he was shot by police
President of Green Bay Botanical Gardens announces retirement
President of Green Bay Botanical Gardens announces retirement
Two Appleton teens work on an Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity Women Build teaches women and girls life skills