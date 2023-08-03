President of Green Bay Botanical Gardens announces retirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The end of an era is coming next spring to the Green Bay Botanical Gardens.

President and CEO of the gardens, Susan Garot, announcing last week that she will retire in the spring.

Garot has overseen tremendous growth at the gardens in her 15 years at the helm, something we talked about with her in the video above.

