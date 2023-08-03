Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state

New information reveals devices linked to the missing teen were used to conduct searches on how to leave the state.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As the search for James Yoblonski nears the two-month mark, new information reveals devices linked to the missing teen were used to conduct searches on how to leave the state.

On Day 52 of the search, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office posted an update, its first in nearly a month, indicating the searches were conducted in the early months of this year. Yoblonski, 13, has not been seen since June 12, when both he and the family’s vehicle were reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office stated one device belonged to the Yoblonski family and James could access it, while the other was issued to the teen by the Baraboo School District. Both searches were conducted using a web browser, the update continued, adding that other searches of places inside Wisconsin’s borders were also done.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.(Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators have looked into every location included in those browser searches, and they have not found any evidence the boy had been there.

Sheriff Chip Meister noted James’ family has been looped into all the search locations and are fully cooperating with the investigation. Last month, James’ father William Yoblonski posted a reward, offering $10,000 for information leading to the return of his son.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been brought into the search, which now extends beyond state lines. Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495 or Crime Stoppers at 1-88-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285)

James Yoblonski's family held a search with the community on Sunday, June 25, 2023, hoping to...
James Yoblonski's family held a search with the community on Sunday, June 25, 2023, hoping to find the missing 13-year-old.(NBC15)

