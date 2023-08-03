Mile of Music’s ‘Mile 10′ in Appleton begins

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 10th Mile of Music is kicking off Thursday in Appleton, with new bands and some familiar venues.

In fact, forty venues in downtown Appleton will host 200 acts, showcasing a variety of genres from folk to bluegrass to indie rock.

Last year more than 80,000 people attended. Whether you’ve heard of most of the musicians, or don’t recognize a single band, mile of music offers a wide range of styles in hopes everyone can find something they like.

“I think a great thing about our festival is that you can really just go up and down the avenue and discover a venue that you’ve maybe never been to before, but also a ton of artists that maybe you haven’t heard before and if you go to one venue and you don’t like what you’re hearing, you can go right next door pretty much and just find someone,” said Kim Willems, who’s a part of the Mile of Music Team.

To keep up with any schedule changes or other alerts, there’s a free Mile of Music app you can download to make the most out of the next four days.

