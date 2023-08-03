Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police

Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting(WBAY)
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - In a written statement, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has announced that on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 4:49 p.m. officers from the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit attempted to take a 37-year-old male into custody.

The man was wanted on warrants and confronted in a Mobile Gas Station at 521 S. Commercial Street in the City of Neenah.

Preliminary investigation suggested the subject displayed a weapon.

The suspect was shot and transported to Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah where he died from his injuries. No Officers were injured during the incident.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to lead the investigation

The Winnebago Area MEG is comprised of agencies within Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, and Calumet Counties along with DCI (Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations).

This is an ongoing investigation.

More information regarding this incident will be provided on Thursday, August 3, 2023. There is no threat to the community.

Police had been alerting the public through Facebook posts on Thursday afternoon that they were dealing with a critical incident and needed people to avoid the area of Commercial Street and Winnecone Avenue

Residents living nearby spoke to our reporter.

BILL SAURIOL/LIVES NEAR SCENE “A couple of years ago my neighbor got shot, so I’m already kind of dealing with that. This neighborhood has declined, I would have to say in the past few years no question about it. It’s not as safe as it used to be,” said Bill Sauriol, a resident in the area. He added: “I definitely back the blue one hundred percent. I don’t know the full details of it. It was a criminal activity they are just doing their job.”

