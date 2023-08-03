HOT AND HUMID WITH A CHANCE OF A THUNDERSTORM

Today’s weather is going to have some sizzle... It’s going to get hot into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s in the Fox Valley, with upper 80s in the Northwoods and near Lake Michigan. However, we have to consider what it’s really going to feel like with the high humidity. Our peak heat index will reach the middle 90s late today. It’s important that folks keep cool and stay hydrated, especially if they’re going to spend a prolonged amount of time outside.

Despite the heat, there is a cool front about to pass through the area. It’s likely to kick up a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The storms will be widely scattered, so there’s no guarantee that you’ll get one... However, any storms that do form later today could have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Your risk of severe weather is LOW.

Behind the front, the wind will turn to the north, allowing for the humidity to slowly drop into Friday morning. Let’s say that tomorrow will be only “slightly sticky”, with more seasonable highs in the lower 80s. That wind may also blow in more Canadian wildfire smoke. Right now, it looks like the smoke will be mainly aloft in the atmosphere, with no serious concerns in our air quality. Regardless, we’ll keep tabs on it, just in case...

The weekend continues to look like a mixed bag... Saturday should be dry, with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will have an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. The wet weather will likely continue at times into Monday too.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Peak heat index reaching mid 90s. Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Storms ending in the evening. Partly cloudy. Humid with some wildfire smoke. LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as hot. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. Breezy at times. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Breezy with a chance of late-day storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.