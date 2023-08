‘Halloween Killer’ Gerald Turner seeks release from state custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The man known as the “Halloween Killer” is seeking release from state custody.

Gerald Turner was found guilty of raping and murdering nine-year-old Lisa French on Halloween back in 1975.

He completed his sentence was released in 1994, then had his parole revoked in 2013 for possessing sexually-explicit material.

Turner completed his sentence in 2018 but has been held at a supervised living facility while the court battles over his potential release.

His request for release has been dined once prior back in 2022, but a new trial to determine whether or not Turner can be released back into the community safely has been scheduled for April of next year.

