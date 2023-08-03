Habitat for Humanity Women Build teaches women and girls life skills

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of local high school girls learned construction skills on Wednesday while helping build a home for a single mother living with her two daughters.

Every year, the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity chapter designates one of the build sites as an all-women team.

This year, the home built by all women will be the future home of Steffanie Mueller.

“It feels great that we can do things like men can do and stuff and we’re strong too.” said Steffanie Mueller. “We’re capable of anything.”

Sixteen-year-old Elle Downs joined her mother on the build and asked several of her friends to join.

“We’re going to build a community we’re going to come out with all of us and we’ll learn how to build a house and they were all like they seems like a super cool experience and I’d love to do that,” said Elle Downs.

The Women Build event allows experienced volunteers to share their knowledge.

“I like that the senior crew today, they’re just like showing us how to do it because they’ve been doing it for so long and why they do it and why they continue to do it and it’s cool because now we’re learning and we can pass it down to others and it’s just a whole community we’re building today,” Downs said.

Mueller, an Appleton native, never thought she would get the chance to own a house in her hometown.

“It means a lot and then I can actually do things, decorate my own house and put up a tree for christmas,” Mueller said. “I can actually call it my own home so it’s well worth it.”

