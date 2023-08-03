Green Bay’s young offense continuing to learn, compete at training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Week two of the Packers’ training camp finally produced a win for the offense. The unit topped the defense in the two-minute drill for the first time Thursday, but head coach Matt LaFleur knows there’s more work to do.

“When we get the call out, I want to see more tempo to the line of scrimmage,” said LaFleur. “We’ve been a little bit sluggish, especially the last practice. Way too sluggish out of the huddle.”

The tempo will certainly take figuring out, with a lot of new pieces unfamiliar with playing with one another. Christain Watson is actually experienced compared to many on that side of the ball. He thinks the tempo will come with more practice.

“I think that’s something that is huge in terms of gaining that throughout training camp,” said Watson. “It’s not instant, it takes a lot to get up to game speed and where we want to be in week one. Obviously, we’re trying to push it as fast as we can, but it’ll be something that grows as camp goes on.”

LaFleur didn’t put the blame on Jordan Love or anyone in particular for that matter. It’s a learning time for everyone, especially in the quarterback room. None of the Packers’ four quarterbacks on the roster have more than two years of experience in the NFL. However, while it’s been challenging, it’s been a chance for all the QBs to grow together.

“Being able to say ‘Okay, that’s what they did. Would I do anything differently? If so, what would I have done?’ said rookie quarterback Sean Clifford. “When Jordan makes a hell of a play, how can I replicate that next time and just take mental reps so instead of getting 10-15 reps in practice, you’re getting the full 50 in your head of what you’re going to do.”

The speed is one thing to figure out on offense. Another decision point is who’s playing, specifically on the offensive line. First, at the center position, Josh Myers is seeing his first true competition for the spot at center. Zach Tom has seen action in camp and is battling to take over as anchor of the line.

“It’s just like every other position we have, we need to pull out the best of everybody,” said LaFleur. “When you have capable people, it naturally creates some level of competition.”

LaFleur even issued a call to action for his current starting center.

“Josh has done a real good job, but we need more consistency and I’ve got complete confidence that he’s fully capable of doing that,” said LaFleur.

Regardless of where the team goes at center, Tom has seen opportunity at a number of areas. Thursday, he took reps at right tackle and center.

“I played center and tackle in college and so when I got here, I knew they would move me around a bit,” said Tom. “It wasn’t a surprise.”

Tom may just have to be prepared to play anything, something Yosh Nijman’s done in the past for the Packers. Nijman’s played time at both tackle positions in games. He says being ready for anything is just part of the gig.

“Every day, we’re taking in a challenge to if you play left, I play left. If I play right, I play right,” said Nijman. “The guys are like, ‘This is what I got to do today.’

LaFleur implied that the team will continue to shift guys around in joint practices over the next couple weeks and when the preseason games begin.

