Green Bay Police arrest driver on suspicion of OWI after crash into building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers were dispatched to a crash scene on S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay at around 5.15 p.m. on August 2, 2023.

An SUV had reportedly crashed into a building in the 900 block, according to a statement issued by the Green Bay Police Department. The statement further reads that the driver had fled.

The car was spotted about five minutes later near Porlier and S. Clay Streets.

Officers arrested the 45-year-old driver on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).

Witnesses had reported that the vehicle had gone through a red light before crashing.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details will be released at this time.

