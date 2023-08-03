Green Bay Police arrest driver on suspicion of OWI after crash into building

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers were dispatched to a crash scene on S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay at around 5.15 p.m. on August 2, 2023.

An SUV had reportedly crashed into a building in the 900 block, according to a statement issued by the Green Bay Police Department. The statement further reads that the driver had fled.

The car was spotted about five minutes later near Porlier and S. Clay Streets.

Officers arrested the 45-year-old driver on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).

Witnesses had reported that the vehicle had gone through a red light before crashing. 

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details will be released at this time. 

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-242326. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

