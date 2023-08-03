Coast Guard investigating diesel spill in Lake Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating what caused the Manitowoc motor vessel to spill thousands of gallons of diesel into Lake Michigan.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANISTEE, Mich. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating what caused the Manitowoc motor vessel to spill thousands of gallons of diesel into Lake Michigan.

The 600-foot bulk carrier reported a hull breach Wednesday afternoon just before 3 p.m. off the coast of Manistee, Michigan.

Officials say the spill could be a maximum of more than 45,000 gallons of diesel.

Reports say the vessel is not leaking anymore and the Coast Guard is working to contain the spill. Environmental experts say there has not been any effect to beaches or drinking water in the area.

The Coast Guard says they will continue to provide updates on the investigation.

