3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Probing space

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Space is big. Really, really big. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t explore a little bit of it. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz probes the latest news on... space probes.

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 and is now about 13 billion miles away from Earth. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t sending information back to us from far, far away. Or at least it was -- until what sounds like a major screwup last month.

Learn about the offense and what NASA is doing to try to correct it and re-establish communication before it comes back as V’Ger and tries to destroy our planet (that as a reference to “Star Trek: The Motion Picture”).

For a slightly more modern movie reference, “Armageddon.” NASA intentionally smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid last year to see if it would change the asteroid’s trajectory. The DART mission was a “smashing” success. Brad has pictures from the Hubble Space Telescope that show the lasting effects of the impact.

