3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Probing space

Voyager 2 has been in space since 1977 and it's still going...and going...and going
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Space is big. Really, really big. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t explore a little bit of it. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz probes the latest news on... space probes.

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977 and is now about 13 billion miles away from Earth. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t sending information back to us from far, far away. Or at least it was -- until what sounds like a major screwup last month.

Learn about the offense and what NASA is doing to try to correct it and re-establish communication before it comes back as V’Ger and tries to destroy our planet (that as a reference to “Star Trek: The Motion Picture”).

For a slightly more modern movie reference, “Armageddon.” NASA intentionally smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid last year to see if it would change the asteroid’s trajectory. The DART mission was a “smashing” success. Brad has pictures from the Hubble Space Telescope that show the lasting effects of the impact.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
Fire destroys River Rail Supper Club in Shiocton
Debris on the ground after explosion in Sheboygan
Sheboygan house explodes during standoff
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police
S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system
Police respond to 'active situation' in Neenah
Neenah Police ask public to avoid area of Commercial and Winneconne due to active situation

Latest News

President of Green Bay Botanical Gardens announces retirement
President of Green Bay Botanical Gardens announces retirement
Two Appleton teens work on an Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity Women Build teaches women and girls life skills
The River Rail in Shiocton on fire, August 2, 2023
Community and friends mourn the destruction of a beloved restaurant
President of Green Bay Botanical Gardens announces retirement
President of Green Bay Botanical Gardens announces retirement
Voyager 2 has been in space since 1977 and it's still going...and going...and going
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Radio news from 13 billion miles away - not any more?