Wisconsin State Fair boasts over 100 new foods and drinks

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re going to the Wisconsin State Fair this month, leave your calorie counter at home.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 3 to August 13 at the state fairgrounds in West Allis. This year it boasts over 100 new foods and drinks to buy and try. They include the usual state fair fare of deep-fried this and on-a-stick that, but many new recipes are tempting your taste buds for heat, cheese, and hot oil.

Be hot and cool at the same time with the Atomic Slush, billed as “the world’s hottest slush.”

Try a quesadilla Wisconsin-style with cheese curds, brats, and grilled onions and peppers. Or make it Italian with the Pizzadilla.

If you prefer food that comes from a deep fryer, try a deep-fried, chocolate-covered strawberry Twinkie or fried, bacon-flavored cheese curds.

List and descriptions provided by Wisconsin State Fair. Get a printable list on the Wisconsin State Fair website.

Menu Item Vendor Location Alligator Ribs Off the Hook Seafood North Grandstand Ave. Apple Cider Slushie Wisconsin Apple Growers Wisconsin Products Pavilion Apple Pie Fries Wisconsin Apple Growers Wisconsin Products Pavilion Arancini De Riso (breaded Italian rice ball with onion, parmesan, pecorino romano cheese, basil, peas, carrots, mozzarella cheese, cooked beef and pork, served with marinara) Pistol Pete’s Grandstand Ave. Atomic Slush (World’s hottest slush) Exotic Meat Grill South Grandstand Ave. Bacon Cheddar Bubble Waffle Bubble Tea & Waffles North Grandstand Ave. Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake (salted Milwaukee Pretzel Company slider buns filled with beer cheese soup, topped with hot honey) WurstBar Central Ave. & Second St. Beer-Battered Corn Dog Dipped in a Hot Wisconsin Cheddar Sauce George’s Fun Foods SpinCity Blueberry Mini Donuts (Blueberry mini donuts dusted with vanilla sugar) Mini Donuts west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos (coconut shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, served on tropical slaw with pineapple mango salsa in a flour tortilla) Tropics Wetley Way & First St. Brat & Kraut Cheese Curd Taco (Johnsonville brat bites, cheddar cheese curds, sauerkraut, and Beer ‘n Brat mustard in a fried flour tortilla) Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos Wetley Way Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Latte (Iced latte flavored with brown sugar, sweet potato puree, cinnamon, brown sugar boba pearls, topped with a toasted marshmallow and deep-fried sweet potato funnel cake nugget) Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick Badger Ave. & Center St. Brownie Layered Divine Mint Filled Brownies Flakey Jo’s Homemade Pastries Wisconsin Products Pavilion Bug Brownie On-a-Stick (chocolate frosted brownie with edible bugs served on a stick. Allergen notice: Eating bugs is not recommended for people with a shellfish allergy) All Things Jerky South Grandstand Ave. Bug Chow Mein (Chow mein noodles mixed with edible bugs. Allergen notice: Eating bugs is not recommended for people with a shellfish allergy) Exotic Meat Grill South Grandstand Ave. Build Your Own Boba Drinks (choose from tea, iced coffee, smoothie, frozen lemonade, slushie, or energy drink) Bubble Tea & Waffles North Grandstand Ave. Camel Chili Cheese Fries (fries topped with 100% camel ground meat chili and cheese) Exotic Meat Grill South Grandstand Ave. Chicago Style Tots (cheddar cheese, sliced hot dogs, diced onion, tomatoes, sport pepper, celery salt, and pickles on top of tater tots) Knucklehead Central Ave. & Second St. Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya Off the Hook Seafood North Grandstand Ave. Coastal Corn Nuggets (sweet corn nuggets topped with queso, tropical slaw, pineapple mango salsa, and cotija cheese) Tropics Wetley Way & First St. Conch Off the Hook Seafood North Grandstand Ave. Cotton Candy Jerk (beef jerky flavored like cotton candy) All Things Jerky South Grandstand Ave. Cotton Candy Lemonade (lemonade topped with blue cotton candy) Saz Miller’s High Life Pavilion Central Ave. & Second St. Crab Legs Off the Hook Seafood North Grandstand Ave. Crawfish Off the Hook Seafood North Grandstand Ave. Crawfish & Shrimp Etouffee Off the Hook Seafood North Grandstand Ave. Crispy Jalapeno Chipotle Chicken Sandwich (spicy chicken breast, jalapeno cilantro cabbage blend, avocado mash, and spicy jalapeno chipotle sauce on a toasted bun) Blue Moon Tavern at the Park Grandstand Ave. & Main St. Deep-Fried Apple Pie (deep-fried white bread filled with apple pie filling, topped with caramel and cinnamon sugar) Saz’s BBQ Badger Ave. & Second St. Deep-Fried Bacon Cheese Curds (deep-fried bacon-flavored cheese curds) Brad & Harry’s Cheese Curds Central Ave. Deep-Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberry Twinkie Deep-Fried Sweet Treats On-a-Stick Grandstand Ave. Deep-Fried Garlic Gator Toes All Things Jerky S. Grandstand Ave. Deep-Fried Red Hot Ice Cream (Deep-fried vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and Red Hot cinnamon candies) Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill Grandstand Ave. Dessert Pizza (pizza crust with a variety of sweet toppings) Charlie’s Pizza Badger Ave. & Second St. Dill Pickle Donut (yeast raised donut with dill pickle juice, whipped cream cheese frosting, topped with pickles) Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts S. Grandstand Ave. Dill Pickle Fudge (white chocolate base with natural dill pickle flavors) Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge Wisconsin Products Pavilion The Dough Float (chocolate chip cookie dough vanilla ice cream root beer float topped with chocolate sauce) Emma’s Cookie Kitchen S. Grandstand Ave. Emmanuel’s Mix Pumpkin Spice (pumpkin-flavored snack mix) Emmanuel’s Mix Exposition Center The Ferris Mule (ginger beer, blackberries, lime juice, agave nectar, topped with blackberries, a nutmeg sprig, lime wedge) Old Fashioned Sipper Club Central Ave. & First St. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chocolate Bark Ultimate Confections Wisconsin Products Pavilion, Exposition Center, Central Mall Fried Alligator Po’ boy Off the Hook Seafood N. Grandstand Ave. Garlic Parmesan Bubble Waffle Bubble Tea & Waffles N. Grandstand Ave. Gator Fries (fries topped with gator bites) Exotic Meat Grill S. Grandstand Ave. Grape Lemonade Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick Badger Ave. & Center St. Green Apple Lemonade Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick Badger Ave. & Center St. HabanGYRO (classic gyro with spicy habanero tzatziki sauce) Gyro Man Second St. High Seas Blue Lagoon (citrus and blue coconut syrup drink, topped with a blue raspberry shark gummy) Goonies Fish & Beer Shack Central Ave. Hot House Chicken Nuggets (served with fries) Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill Grandstand Ave. & Second St. Hot House Chicken Sandwich (served with fries) Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill Grandstand Ave. & Second St. Hush Puppies with Oyster Gravy Dipping Sauce Goonies Fish & Beer Shack Central Ave. Irish Dipper Sandwich (Irish beef, Guinness onion dip, and onions on a French roll, side of Guinness gravy for dipping) Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub Grandstand Ave. & Second St. Limerick Nitro Latte (Nitro coffee with cream, non-alcohol Irish cream syrup, house-made whipped cream, sugar garnish) Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub Grandstand Ave. & Second St. Loaded Doner Fries (fries topped with spit-roasted chicken, red cabbage, arugula, red onion, iceberg lettuce, carrot, white sauce and house-made spicy aioli) WurstBar Central Ave. & Second St. Loaded Potato Kettle Corn (kettle corn with flavors of a loaded baked potato) Pop’s Kettle Corn Wisconsin Products Pavilion Loaded Sloppy Joe (Sloppy Joe served in a bowl, topped with your choice of fixings) Camp Bar Central Ave & Center St. The Mac + Joe (Sloppy Joe served with mac and cheese, topped with your choice of fixings) Camp Bar Central Ave & Center St. Mango Tango Tajin (mango-pineapple and creamy strawberry smoothie layers, topped with Chamoy and Tajin) Caribbean Smoothie Grandstand Ave. or Second St. Maple Bacon Chocolate Fudge (layered maple and chocolate fudge topped with bacon) Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge Wisconsin Products Pavilion Maple Bacon Turtle On-a-Stick Freese’s Candy Shoppe & Heavenly Roasted Nuts Original Cream Puff Pavilion, South Grandstand Ave, Exposition Center, Central Ave. Mineapple Pie (deep-fried apple pie) Mineapple Pie west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Oreo Crumble Cookie Dough On-a-Stick (chocolate chocolate chip cookie dough covered in melted chocolate and Oreo crumbs) Kora’s Cookie Dough Main St. or Second St. PB&J Bubble Waffle Bubble Tea & Waffles N. Grandstand Ave. Pineapple Dragonade (fresh-squeezed lemonade, fresh pineapple juice, and dragon fruit) Gertrude’s Pretzels S. Grandstand Ave. Pizza Lumpia (lumpia wrappers filled with pizza ingredients) Lumpia City S. Grandstand Ave. Pizzadilla (mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and pizza sauce grilled quesadilla, served with marinara sauce) Mexican Grill S. Grandstand Ave. The Porkie Sundae (vanilla custard with cheesecake chunks, topped with caramel, hot fudge, graham cracker cookie, Rupena’s fudge-dipped candied bacon, and a cherry) Camp Bar Central Ave. & Center St. Reuben Loaded Fries Robert’s Restaurant Grandstand Ave. Revere’s Birria Beef & Mac Sandwich (served with fries) Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill Grandstand Ave. & Second St. S’mores Nitro Latte (Nitro coffee with cream, toasted marshmallow simple syrup, chocolate graham cracker rim, and toasted marshmallow garnish) Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub Grandstand Ave. & Second St. Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Bubble Waffle Bubble Tea & Waffles N. Grandstand Ave. Seafood Lobster & Crab Sliders Goonies Fish & Beer Shack Central Ave. Seafood Paella Off the Hook Seafood N. Grandstand Ave. Seaweed Fish Sandwich (topped off with malt vinegar tartar sauce aioli) Goonies Fish & Beer Shack Central Ave. Shrimp Quesadilla (shrimp, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, cheese, black beans with fire-roasted corn and peppers quesadilla. Gluten-free shell available) Goonies Fish & Beer Shack Central Ave. Smoked Pistachios Pop’s Kettle Corn Wisconsin Products Pavilion The Spicy Italian (glazed beef meatballs with smoked Gouda served on a hoagie) Pistol Pete’s Grandstand Ave. Strawberry Lemonade Jubilee (lemon-strawberry slush with lemons, strawberries and mint) Krautland Central Ave. Sweet & Savory Funnel Cake “Fries” (funnel cake “fries” topped with cheese curds, bacon, chocolate drizzle, and cream cheese frosting) Bud Pavilion Central Ave. Tot & Chips Tots (tots tossed in fish fry batter, topped with malt vinegar, Rustix Tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge) Knucklehead Central Ave. & Center St. Traditional Lumpia (lumpia wrappers filled with a mixture of ground pork, cabbage and other vegetables) Lumpia City S. Grandstand Ave. Ultimate Minneaple Pie (deep-fried apple pie served with vanilla and cinnamon ice cream, topped with apple syrup) Minneaple Pie west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Brat Slider (pickled onions and house-made slaw with a plant-based BBQ brat) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Cauliflower Wings (hand-breaded cauliflower in sweet chili sauce, topped with scallions and sesame seeds, served with house-made ranch) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Corn Dog (hand-battered plant-based hot dog, served with choice of ketchup, mustard or BBQ sauce) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Deep-Fried Oreos Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Fried Pickles (fried pickle spears served with chipotle ranch) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Fries (seasoned crispy waffle fries) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Lemonade (flavors include original and strawberry) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Loaded Tots (tots topped with vegan sour cream, shredded cheese, scallions, chives and bacon bits) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Mozzarella Sticks (deep-fried vegan cheese sticks, served with marinara) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Pineapple Express Slider (grilled onions, grilled pineapples, chipotle mayo and American cheese with a plant-based patty) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Still Smokin’ Slider (grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mayor, and provolone cheese with a plant-based patty) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Superbad Slider (grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, chipotle ranch, and pepper jack cheese with a plant-based patty) Twisted Plants west of Original Cream Puff Pavilion Vegan Quesadilla (vegan tortilla shell, vegan cheese, cilantro, jalapenos, black beans with fire-roasted corn and peppers quesadilla) Goonies Fish & Beer Shack Central Ave. Walking Gyro (classic gyro ingredients layered in a bag of pita chips) Apollo’s Gyros Wetley Way & Center St. Walking S’more (Golden Grahams, mini marshmallows, and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream; additional toppings include ice cream, peanut butter sauce, and Fritos) Ultimate Confections Wisconsin Products Pavilion, Exposition Center, Central Mall White Chocolate Wisconsin Cranberry Cookie Dough On-a-Stick Kora’s Cookie Dough Main St. or Second St. Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with Hot House Chicken Nuggets Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill Grandstand Ave. & Second St. Wisconsin Quesadilla (cheese curds, brats, grilled onions, grilled peppers, and shredded cheese quesadilla) Mexican Grill S. Grandstand Ave.

