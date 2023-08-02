Wisconsin State Fair boasts over 100 new foods and drinks

Wisconsin State Fair runs August 3-13, 2023
Wisconsin State Fair runs August 3-13, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re going to the Wisconsin State Fair this month, leave your calorie counter at home.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 3 to August 13 at the state fairgrounds in West Allis. This year it boasts over 100 new foods and drinks to buy and try. They include the usual state fair fare of deep-fried this and on-a-stick that, but many new recipes are tempting your taste buds for heat, cheese, and hot oil.

Be hot and cool at the same time with the Atomic Slush, billed as “the world’s hottest slush.”

Try a quesadilla Wisconsin-style with cheese curds, brats, and grilled onions and peppers. Or make it Italian with the Pizzadilla.

If you prefer food that comes from a deep fryer, try a deep-fried, chocolate-covered strawberry Twinkie or fried, bacon-flavored cheese curds.

List and descriptions provided by Wisconsin State Fair. Get a printable list on the Wisconsin State Fair website.

Menu ItemVendorLocation
Alligator RibsOff the Hook SeafoodNorth Grandstand Ave.
Apple Cider SlushieWisconsin Apple GrowersWisconsin Products Pavilion
Apple Pie FriesWisconsin Apple GrowersWisconsin Products Pavilion
Arancini De Riso (breaded Italian rice ball with onion, parmesan, pecorino romano cheese, basil, peas, carrots, mozzarella cheese, cooked beef and pork, served with marinara)Pistol Pete’sGrandstand Ave.
Atomic Slush (World’s hottest slush)Exotic Meat GrillSouth Grandstand Ave.
Bacon Cheddar Bubble WaffleBubble Tea & WafflesNorth Grandstand Ave.
Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake (salted Milwaukee Pretzel Company slider buns filled with beer cheese soup, topped with hot honey)WurstBarCentral Ave. & Second St.
Beer-Battered Corn Dog Dipped in a Hot Wisconsin Cheddar SauceGeorge’s Fun FoodsSpinCity
Blueberry Mini Donuts (Blueberry mini donuts dusted with vanilla sugar)Mini Donutswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos (coconut shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, served on tropical slaw with pineapple mango salsa in a flour tortilla)TropicsWetley Way & First St.
Brat & Kraut Cheese Curd Taco (Johnsonville brat bites, cheddar cheese curds, sauerkraut, and Beer ‘n Brat mustard in a fried flour tortilla)Richie’s Cheese Curd TacosWetley Way
Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Latte (Iced latte flavored with brown sugar, sweet potato puree, cinnamon, brown sugar boba pearls, topped with a toasted marshmallow and deep-fried sweet potato funnel cake nugget)Mashed Potatoes On-a-StickBadger Ave. & Center St.
Brownie Layered Divine Mint Filled BrowniesFlakey Jo’s Homemade PastriesWisconsin Products Pavilion
Bug Brownie On-a-Stick (chocolate frosted brownie with edible bugs served on a stick. Allergen notice: Eating bugs is not recommended for people with a shellfish allergy)All Things JerkySouth Grandstand Ave.
Bug Chow Mein (Chow mein noodles mixed with edible bugs. Allergen notice: Eating bugs is not recommended for people with a shellfish allergy)Exotic Meat GrillSouth Grandstand Ave.
Build Your Own Boba Drinks (choose from tea, iced coffee, smoothie, frozen lemonade, slushie, or energy drink)Bubble Tea & WafflesNorth Grandstand Ave.
Camel Chili Cheese Fries (fries topped with 100% camel ground meat chili and cheese)Exotic Meat GrillSouth Grandstand Ave.
Chicago Style Tots (cheddar cheese, sliced hot dogs, diced onion, tomatoes, sport pepper, celery salt, and pickles on top of tater tots)KnuckleheadCentral Ave. & Second St.
Chicken & Sausage JambalayaOff the Hook SeafoodNorth Grandstand Ave.
Coastal Corn Nuggets (sweet corn nuggets topped with queso, tropical slaw, pineapple mango salsa, and cotija cheese)TropicsWetley Way & First St.
ConchOff the Hook SeafoodNorth Grandstand Ave.
Cotton Candy Jerk (beef jerky flavored like cotton candy)All Things JerkySouth Grandstand Ave.
Cotton Candy Lemonade (lemonade topped with blue cotton candy)Saz Miller’s High Life PavilionCentral Ave. & Second St.
Crab LegsOff the Hook SeafoodNorth Grandstand Ave.
CrawfishOff the Hook SeafoodNorth Grandstand Ave.
Crawfish & Shrimp EtouffeeOff the Hook SeafoodNorth Grandstand Ave.
Crispy Jalapeno Chipotle Chicken Sandwich (spicy chicken breast, jalapeno cilantro cabbage blend, avocado mash, and spicy jalapeno chipotle sauce on a toasted bun)Blue Moon Tavern at the ParkGrandstand Ave. & Main St.
Deep-Fried Apple Pie (deep-fried white bread filled with apple pie filling, topped with caramel and cinnamon sugar)Saz’s BBQBadger Ave. & Second St.
Deep-Fried Bacon Cheese Curds (deep-fried bacon-flavored cheese curds)Brad & Harry’s Cheese CurdsCentral Ave.
Deep-Fried Chocolate Covered Strawberry TwinkieDeep-Fried Sweet Treats On-a-StickGrandstand Ave.
Deep-Fried Garlic Gator ToesAll Things JerkyS. Grandstand Ave.
Deep-Fried Red Hot Ice Cream (Deep-fried vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and Red Hot cinnamon candies)Leadfoots Race Bar & GrillGrandstand Ave.
Dessert Pizza (pizza crust with a variety of sweet toppings)Charlie’s PizzaBadger Ave. & Second St.
Dill Pickle Donut (yeast raised donut with dill pickle juice, whipped cream cheese frosting, topped with pickles)Fluffy’s Hand Cut DonutsS. Grandstand Ave.
Dill Pickle Fudge (white chocolate base with natural dill pickle flavors)Sherwood’s Fabulous FudgeWisconsin Products Pavilion
The Dough Float (chocolate chip cookie dough vanilla ice cream root beer float topped with chocolate sauce)Emma’s Cookie KitchenS. Grandstand Ave.
Emmanuel’s Mix Pumpkin Spice (pumpkin-flavored snack mix)Emmanuel’s MixExposition Center
The Ferris Mule (ginger beer, blackberries, lime juice, agave nectar, topped with blackberries, a nutmeg sprig, lime wedge)Old Fashioned Sipper ClubCentral Ave. & First St.
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chocolate BarkUltimate ConfectionsWisconsin Products Pavilion, Exposition Center, Central Mall
Fried Alligator Po’ boyOff the Hook SeafoodN. Grandstand Ave.
Garlic Parmesan Bubble WaffleBubble Tea & WafflesN. Grandstand Ave.
Gator Fries (fries topped with gator bites)Exotic Meat GrillS. Grandstand Ave.
Grape LemonadeMashed Potatoes On-a-StickBadger Ave. & Center St.
Green Apple LemonadeMashed Potatoes On-a-StickBadger Ave. & Center St.
HabanGYRO (classic gyro with spicy habanero tzatziki sauce)Gyro ManSecond St.
High Seas Blue Lagoon (citrus and blue coconut syrup drink, topped with a blue raspberry shark gummy)Goonies Fish & Beer ShackCentral Ave.
Hot House Chicken Nuggets (served with fries)Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & GrillGrandstand Ave. & Second St.
Hot House Chicken Sandwich (served with fries)Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & GrillGrandstand Ave. & Second St.
Hush Puppies with Oyster Gravy Dipping SauceGoonies Fish & Beer ShackCentral Ave.
Irish Dipper Sandwich (Irish beef, Guinness onion dip, and onions on a French roll, side of Guinness gravy for dipping)Slim McGinn’s Irish PubGrandstand Ave. & Second St.
Limerick Nitro Latte (Nitro coffee with cream, non-alcohol Irish cream syrup, house-made whipped cream, sugar garnish)Slim McGinn’s Irish PubGrandstand Ave. & Second St.
Loaded Doner Fries (fries topped with spit-roasted chicken, red cabbage, arugula, red onion, iceberg lettuce, carrot, white sauce and house-made spicy aioli)WurstBarCentral Ave. & Second St.
Loaded Potato Kettle Corn (kettle corn with flavors of a loaded baked potato)Pop’s Kettle CornWisconsin Products Pavilion
Loaded Sloppy Joe (Sloppy Joe served in a bowl, topped with your choice of fixings)Camp BarCentral Ave & Center St.
The Mac + Joe (Sloppy Joe served with mac and cheese, topped with your choice of fixings)Camp BarCentral Ave & Center St.
Mango Tango Tajin (mango-pineapple and creamy strawberry smoothie layers, topped with Chamoy and Tajin)Caribbean SmoothieGrandstand Ave. or Second St.
Maple Bacon Chocolate Fudge (layered maple and chocolate fudge topped with bacon)Sherwood’s Fabulous FudgeWisconsin Products Pavilion
Maple Bacon Turtle On-a-StickFreese’s Candy Shoppe & Heavenly Roasted NutsOriginal Cream Puff Pavilion, South Grandstand Ave, Exposition Center, Central Ave.
Mineapple Pie (deep-fried apple pie)Mineapple Piewest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Oreo Crumble Cookie Dough On-a-Stick (chocolate chocolate chip cookie dough covered in melted chocolate and Oreo crumbs)Kora’s Cookie DoughMain St. or Second St.
PB&J Bubble WaffleBubble Tea & WafflesN. Grandstand Ave.
Pineapple Dragonade (fresh-squeezed lemonade, fresh pineapple juice, and dragon fruit)Gertrude’s PretzelsS. Grandstand Ave.
Pizza Lumpia (lumpia wrappers filled with pizza ingredients)Lumpia CityS. Grandstand Ave.
Pizzadilla (mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and pizza sauce grilled quesadilla, served with marinara sauce)Mexican GrillS. Grandstand Ave.
The Porkie Sundae (vanilla custard with cheesecake chunks, topped with caramel, hot fudge, graham cracker cookie, Rupena’s fudge-dipped candied bacon, and a cherry)Camp BarCentral Ave. & Center St.
Reuben Loaded FriesRobert’s RestaurantGrandstand Ave.
Revere’s Birria Beef & Mac Sandwich (served with fries)Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & GrillGrandstand Ave. & Second St.
S’mores Nitro Latte (Nitro coffee with cream, toasted marshmallow simple syrup, chocolate graham cracker rim, and toasted marshmallow garnish)Slim McGinn’s Irish PubGrandstand Ave. & Second St.
Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Bubble WaffleBubble Tea & WafflesN. Grandstand Ave.
Seafood Lobster & Crab SlidersGoonies Fish & Beer ShackCentral Ave.
Seafood PaellaOff the Hook SeafoodN. Grandstand Ave.
Seaweed Fish Sandwich (topped off with malt vinegar tartar sauce aioli)Goonies Fish & Beer ShackCentral Ave.
Shrimp Quesadilla (shrimp, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, cheese, black beans with fire-roasted corn and peppers quesadilla. Gluten-free shell available)Goonies Fish & Beer ShackCentral Ave.
Smoked PistachiosPop’s Kettle CornWisconsin Products Pavilion
The Spicy Italian (glazed beef meatballs with smoked Gouda served on a hoagie)Pistol Pete’sGrandstand Ave.
Strawberry Lemonade Jubilee (lemon-strawberry slush with lemons, strawberries and mint)KrautlandCentral Ave.
Sweet & Savory Funnel Cake “Fries” (funnel cake “fries” topped with cheese curds, bacon, chocolate drizzle, and cream cheese frosting)Bud PavilionCentral Ave.
Tot & Chips Tots (tots tossed in fish fry batter, topped with malt vinegar, Rustix Tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge)KnuckleheadCentral Ave. & Center St.
Traditional Lumpia (lumpia wrappers filled with a mixture of ground pork, cabbage and other vegetables)Lumpia CityS. Grandstand Ave.
Ultimate Minneaple Pie (deep-fried apple pie served with vanilla and cinnamon ice cream, topped with apple syrup)Minneaple Piewest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Brat Slider (pickled onions and house-made slaw with a plant-based BBQ brat)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Cauliflower Wings (hand-breaded cauliflower in sweet chili sauce, topped with scallions and sesame seeds, served with house-made ranch)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Corn Dog (hand-battered plant-based hot dog, served with choice of ketchup, mustard or BBQ sauce)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Deep-Fried OreosTwisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Fried Pickles (fried pickle spears served with chipotle ranch)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Fries (seasoned crispy waffle fries)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Lemonade (flavors include original and strawberry)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Loaded Tots (tots topped with vegan sour cream, shredded cheese, scallions, chives and bacon bits)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Mozzarella Sticks (deep-fried vegan cheese sticks, served with marinara)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Pineapple Express Slider (grilled onions, grilled pineapples, chipotle mayo and American cheese with a plant-based patty)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Still Smokin’ Slider (grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mayor, and provolone cheese with a plant-based patty)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Superbad Slider (grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, chipotle ranch, and pepper jack cheese with a plant-based patty)Twisted Plantswest of Original Cream Puff Pavilion
Vegan Quesadilla (vegan tortilla shell, vegan cheese, cilantro, jalapenos, black beans with fire-roasted corn and peppers quesadilla)Goonies Fish & Beer ShackCentral Ave.
Walking Gyro (classic gyro ingredients layered in a bag of pita chips)Apollo’s GyrosWetley Way & Center St.
Walking S’more (Golden Grahams, mini marshmallows, and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream; additional toppings include ice cream, peanut butter sauce, and Fritos)Ultimate ConfectionsWisconsin Products Pavilion, Exposition Center, Central Mall
White Chocolate Wisconsin Cranberry Cookie Dough On-a-StickKora’s Cookie DoughMain St. or Second St.
Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with Hot House Chicken NuggetsLeff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & GrillGrandstand Ave. & Second St.
Wisconsin Quesadilla (cheese curds, brats, grilled onions, grilled peppers, and shredded cheese quesadilla)Mexican GrillS. Grandstand Ave.

