Wisconsin rarity: Roseate Spoonbill documented in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A rare sighting has bird enthusiasts flying high.

The Roseate Spoonbill drew excited onlookers all weekend to the Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay.

It’s said to be the first sighting of the species in Wisconsin in nearly 180 years!

The Bay Area Bird Club and a viewer were kind enough to share some photos with Action 2 News.

The roseate spoonbill is a wading bird that’s normally seen in South America and southern Florida.

