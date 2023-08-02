Wisconsin rarity: Roseate Spoonbill documented in Green Bay

The Roseate Spoonbill drew excited onlookers all weekend to the Ken Euers Nature Area in Green Bay.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A rare sighting has bird enthusiasts flying high.

It’s said to be the first sighting of the species in Wisconsin in nearly 180 years!

The Bay Area Bird Club and a viewer were kind enough to share some photos with Action 2 News.

The roseate spoonbill is a wading bird that’s normally seen in South America and southern Florida.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

