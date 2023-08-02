WARM, MUGGY WEDNESDAY WITH SCATTERED STORMS

Generally quiet conditions are expected during the night, but a few showers could move in late. Lows will be milder than the last few nights, mainly upper 50s to middle 60s. You’ll notice more humidity in the air on Wednesday. That combined with highs in the 80s will make it feel much more uncomfortable, especially when we get a little sunshine.

A few stray showers could be around during the morning but there is a better chance of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms remain possible, especially across northern Wisconsin and the U.P. where the storms will first fire up. The more intense storms could produce hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy downpours. Rainfall totals will be very spotty once again as some areas likely miss out on the storms.

Some lingering showers or storms may be around on Thursday before a cold front finally pushes the humidity and rain chances away. Highs will be around 90° Thursday with cooler lower 80s and/or upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Conditions look pretty good for Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field Saturday evening. Another weathermaker Sunday and early next week may give us more rain and storms but details are fuzzy at this time. Stay tuned.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: W 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: A full moon, then increasing clouds. A late shower is possible NORTH. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms... some could be strong. Partly sunny. Very warm and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and breezy. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and a little cooler. Lingering showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 80

