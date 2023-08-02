Victim of fatal crash on South Broadway in Green Bay is identified by authorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 51-year-old Jacob Denny was the driver of a minivan killed in a crash with a semi on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, on South Broadway in Green Bay.

Officers had been dispatched just before 7:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of S. Broadway for the crash that had closed the roadway for just over four hours.

A 21-year-old Green Bay woman, a passenger in the minivan, was treated at a local hospital for serious injuries. There was no report of any injuries to the semi’s driver, a 50-year-old man from Oconto.

The Green Bay Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional details will be released at this time.

