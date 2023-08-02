VERY WARM & HUMID WITH SPOTTY STORMS

We have a chance of thunderstorms today. Most of these spotty storms will be NORTH of the Fox Cities, and more likely in the afternoon and evening. There’s a disturbance flowing into the Great Lakes along the jet stream. As this weathermaker passes overhead, our increased humidity will help fuel these storms. Some thunderstorms may have brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but we’ll monitor the situation closely because an upgrade is possible...

Temperatures will be given a boost today by a southwest breeze. Highs will be well into the 80s this afternoon with plenty of humidity. It’s going to be even hotter tomorrow afternoon. Thursday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s, with the heat index reaching the lower 90s.

While tomorrow looks hot, we are expecting a cool front to move across the state. It will likely trigger another chance of widely scattered thunderstorms that could be locally strong. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry again to wrap up the week.

If you’re already thinking about your upcoming weekend outdoor plans, Saturday looks to be the nicer of the two days. The weather should be dry for Packers Family Night, but showers and thunderstorms will slide across the area on Sunday. Our weekend highs will be mostly in the seasonable lower 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty thunderstorms, mainly NORTH. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Evening thunder, otherwise, partly cloudy. A bit muggy. LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Spotty thunderstorms. A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. Breezy at times. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy again. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. Maybe a stray thundershower? HIGH: 81

