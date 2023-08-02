Utility pole fire in downtown Green Bay spreads to car, tree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smoke billowed in downtown Green Bay Tuesday afternoon as an electric pole burned next to an office building.

The fire happened at about 1:30 near the Brown County courthouse. A tree next to the pole also caught fire and flames spread to a vehicle parked there.

Firefighters say people inside the building were forced to leave.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it put out the fire before it could spread to the building and other vehicles in the parking lot.

