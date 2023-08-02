‘Uncle Fester’ returns to court for hearing, held on $100,000 bond

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 65-year-old Green Bay man known as “Uncle Fester” returned to court Wednesday facing multiple felony drug charges.

As we’ve reported, Stephen Preisler was arrested in mid-July when police searched his home as part of a day-long drug investigation.

Police say in his house they found around 65,000 worth of meth and chemicals and equipment used to make it.

Preisler is the author of several books about how to cook meth, published under the pseudonym Uncle Fester.

He’s one of six people arrested in the case. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

