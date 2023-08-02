Town supervisor charged with a felony appears in court

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute town supervisor appears in court Tuesday to face a felony charge. This follows a state Department of Justice investigation, launched nearly a year and a half ago.

Ron Wolff is accused of having a private interest in a public contract as the owner of a landscaping business.

Appearing in an Outagamie County court room, alongside his attorney, Grand Chute town supervisor Ron Wolff, was ordered to sign off on a ten thousand dollar signature bond, but it was a request by the state to prevent contact between Wolff and town officials that sparked a debate before the judge.

“The fact that some of them have either left or been fired without cause, there is an atmosphere of intimidation that a superior such as Mr. Wolff can inflict upon potential witnesses,” said Assistant Attorney General Nathaniel Adamson.

In June former town administrator Jim March was fired by the board, and has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit.

March was also a witness, according to DOJ investigators, who told them, Wolff denied having ownership of Lakeshore Cleaners at the time, the company was awarded a contract worth $26,000 for the seeding of Champion Pond. This was just one month after Wolff was elected to office.

“I am aware that there was a town employee that was terminated and there’s a pending lawsuit involving Mr. Wolff and a number of other people but beyond that, it’s an issue that has it’s own court proceeding to determine,” said Nathan Otis, attorney For Ron Wolff.

Wolff’s attorney also issued a statement, blaming the charges, as political attacks, based on an attempt to eliminate special assessments in the town, saying, “Ron’s work has angered some who are opposed to change. But he trusts the legal process will provide truth and clarity regarding these accusations against him.”

That no contact request by the state was denied. If convicted Wolff faces more than three years behind bars and a fine up to ten thousand dollars. He’s due back in court August 18th.

