A ‘Thank you’ 7 years in the making: local retired doctor thanks first responders for saving his life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a ‘thank you’ almost 7 years in the making for a retired Green Bay anesthesiologist.

On Wednesday, Dr. Joel Johnson met the first responders who saves his life after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2016.

After 32 years as a local anesthesiologist, Johnson retired in 2016, but just 6 months into retirement, his time on the green was anything but par for the course on September 29, 2016.

“I hit a golf shot. Apparently, I bent down to pick up the divot and replace it and walk back to the cart and all my friends told me I just turned white and fell down,” said Dr. Johnson.

Johnson suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, where his heart stopped beating.

He doesn’t remember what happened next, but the first responders remember the entire call.

Lt. Chief Anthony Piontek with Green Bay Metro Fire Department said they drove the ambulance onto the green to get to Johnson.

“Typically, you only have carts, and we were directed to go places that I didn’t expect to go, We had to go off road with our ambulance… he bridges couldn’t hold the ambulance. So we ended up going through the creek,” said Piontek.

Bystanders started CPR and responding police officers helped shock Johnson with a defibrillator before Piontek arrived.

Piontek and his crew immediately took over and pushed cardiac drugs into Johnson’s system to stimulate the heart. They got a pulse back before loading him into the ambulance.

“Every piece of the chain must be there for this to happen. I’ve only met two other people that have been in this situation and that have come back to say hello. So, it’s very rare,” said Piontek.

It’s why this reunion at the fire house on Wednesday is so special to those on both ends of the call.

“It was well overdue, to thank the first responders,” said Piontek.

Johnson said it’s never too late to say thank you. He’s grateful for every day and he even celebrates two birthdays a year now.

“My belly button birthday is March 29 and exactly six months after that is when I had a cardiac arrest on September 29,” said Johnson.

But that second celebration of life wouldn’t have been possible without the quick actions of those around him who started CPR.

“I’ve got two messages: if you’re able to do it, please contact the Red Cross. They can teach you how to do CPR. Having CPR done promptly, is the difference between life and death. The second is: Life is a gift. Enjoy every day. Take time to smell the roses and tell the people you love, that you love them.”

Johnson said he start’s every morning by saying,” I am grateful to be alive and I tell my wife, I love her.’

Click here for more information about learning CPR.

