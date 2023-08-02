Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shoot person while serving search warrant in Grand Chute
Police shoot person while serving arrest warrant in Grand Chute
Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
A semi and a minivan collided on Green Bay's Broadway
Green Bay man dead after semi, minivan crash on Broadway
Police lights and yellow tape
Man killed on Bellevue’s Main Street identified; deputies now believe 2 vehicles involved
ambulance generic
Jet Ski, boat collide on Forest County lake, killing Milwaukee man

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shows...
DNR revises wolf management plan
Wolf
DNR revises wolf management plan
Police and firefighters were surrounding the house while a person inside was dealing with a...
Sheboygan house explosion
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees