Sheboygan house explodes during standoff

Sheboygan police responded to a woman suffering a mental health crisis when there was an explosion(Sheboygan Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a house exploded while surrounded by police and firefighters.

Police responded to a woman suffering a mental health crisis and locked herself in a home on the 1000-block of N. 12th St. The fire department was called to assist at about 10:30.

Police were securing neighboring homes when there was an explosion. A photo from the Sheboygan Fire Department shows the lower level of the home blown out.

The fire department rushed in to put out the fire while paramedics started lifesaving efforts on the woman who came out of the house after the explosion. We don’t know her condition Wednesday morning.

A search of the house didn’t find anyone else inside. Two cats were rescued and turned over to a person who lived in the house but wasn’t home at the time.

That person is getting help from the American Red Cross since their home is uninhabitable because of the damage.

If you or someone who know is suffering a mental health crisis, there is help available. Dialing 988 will reach a suicide and crisis lifeline near you. Dial 911 if there’s a threat of harm to yourself or others.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

