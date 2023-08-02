Police presence continues at Erb Park following Monday shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are asking neighbors in the area of Erb Park to check your property for anything that seems out of order or for clothing.

They ask that you do not touch it but call Appleton Police right away. It’s part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting at Erb Park.

Officials told us the victim is in stable condition tonight and they’re working on referring charges for a male juvenile who is in custody.

As we first alerted you, officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to Erb Park to find the injured person and saw several people running from the park. Police issued a shelter in place order that lasted for several hours, telling people at the pool and near the park to find cover.

“Nobody should be shot nobody should be using guns,” said Appleton resident Leticia Taylor.

Park goers say it’s hard to believe it happened here.

“Surprised, yea for sure. I usually bring my siblings that are younger over here so. It’s a surprising shocking thing,” said Taylor.

Leticia Taylor said it’s scary, but she says seeing police in the area makes her feel better. It’s support she says she appreciates after she was at the Fox River Mall in January of 2021 when there was a targeted shooting there.

“I met a lot of officers that were very welcome, they helped me through it,” said Taylor

Lt. Meghan Cash with Appleton Police say they want the community to know the department supports them.

“Right now, our focus is relying on allowing our community just process what happened here and as a police department just having that extra presence here having our facility dog Edison here as well as more of other staff providing that support and navigating resources for our community,” said Lt. Cash.

While the investigation continues Lt. Cash says it’s important to come together and going into National Night Out, they want to remind everyone they’re here to keep communities safe.

“We want to make sure you feel safe, with national night out being tonight. We have a lot of block parties happening throughout the city, a lot of police and a lot of fire personnel going out to those and with an incident like yesterday, it’s that time to come together,” Lt. Cash said.

As the investigation continues, police are still working to gather evidence.

