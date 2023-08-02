Overdose rescue leads to arrest of four people in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After one man was revived from a drug overdose, four other people were arrested on numerous charges.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Monday to a residence in Sturgeon Bay for a drug overdose.

The sheriff’s office said a 42-year-old Sturgeon Bay man was revived by bystanders at the scene with Narcan and he was taken by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center for treatment.

Door County Drug Task Force investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence. Their investigation led to numerous arrests:

• A 19-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken into custody and charged with possession of narcotic drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

• A 47-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken into custody and charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A 31-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was found hiding in the residence and was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

• A 44-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies seized 16 fentanyl pills, a variety of drug paraphernalia and numerous electronic devices during the execution of the warrant.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

