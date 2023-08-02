Overdose rescue leads to arrest of four people in Sturgeon Bay

File police lights
File police lights(Source: WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After one man was revived from a drug overdose, four other people were arrested on numerous charges.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Monday to a residence in Sturgeon Bay for a drug overdose.

The sheriff’s office said a 42-year-old Sturgeon Bay man was revived by bystanders at the scene with Narcan and he was taken by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center for treatment.

Door County Drug Task Force investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence. Their investigation led to numerous arrests:

• A 19-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken into custody and charged with possession of narcotic drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

• A 47-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken into custody and charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A 31-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was found hiding in the residence and was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

• A 44-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies seized 16 fentanyl pills, a variety of drug paraphernalia and numerous electronic devices during the execution of the warrant.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shoot person while serving search warrant in Grand Chute
Police shoot person while serving arrest warrant in Grand Chute
Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
A semi and a minivan collided on Green Bay's Broadway
Green Bay man dead after semi, minivan crash on Broadway
Police lights and yellow tape
Man killed on Bellevue’s Main Street identified; deputies now believe 2 vehicles involved
S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system

Latest News

Wisconsin State Fair runs August 3-13, 2023
Wisconsin State Fair boasts over 100 new foods and drinks
police lights graphic
Highway 57 reopens after crash
Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison
Wisconsin lawsuit asks new liberal-controlled Supreme Court to toss Republican-drawn maps
shooting graphic
Man turns self in to Green Bay police for June shooting