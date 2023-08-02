Operation Football preview: Kimberly Papermakers

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football is on the way. And with first practices behind held on Tuesday, defending Division 1 state champion Kimberly was back to the grind.

The Makers are making no bones about it -- despite new faces -- it’s time to get to work. There’s no resting on last year’s laurels.

“If you are not evaluating and being your harshest critic, you’re doing it wrong,” said Kimberly head coach Chad Michalkiewicz. “And so we won’t find complacency in anything we did last year. We will look at things we could have done better.

“Coming back and seeing the teammates you have worked hard with the last 4 years is phenomenal,” said quarterback Carson Pendleton.

“I don’t want to say it’s a tradition but it’s in everything we do,” said defensive lineman Sam McGivern. “We practice to win. We lift to win. Everything in the offseason we just do it to win and get better every day.”

>

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.