Operation Football preview: Kimberly Papermakers

OPFB Preview: Kimberly Papermakers
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football is on the way. And with first practices behind held on Tuesday, defending Division 1 state champion Kimberly was back to the grind.

The Makers are making no bones about it -- despite new faces -- it’s time to get to work. There’s no resting on last year’s laurels.

“If you are not evaluating and being your harshest critic, you’re doing it wrong,” said Kimberly head coach Chad Michalkiewicz. “And so we won’t find complacency in anything we did last year. We will look at things we could have done better.

“Coming back and seeing the teammates you have worked hard with the last 4 years is phenomenal,” said quarterback Carson Pendleton.

“I don’t want to say it’s a tradition but it’s in everything we do,” said defensive lineman Sam McGivern. “We practice to win. We lift to win. Everything in the offseason we just do it to win and get better every day.”

>

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shoot person while serving search warrant in Grand Chute
Police shoot person while serving arrest warrant in Grand Chute
Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
A semi and a minivan collided on Green Bay's Broadway
Green Bay man dead after semi, minivan crash on Broadway
S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system
Police lights and yellow tape
Man killed on Bellevue’s Main Street identified; deputies now believe 2 vehicles involved

Latest News

The Notre Dame Tritons hockey team takes the ice ahead of their playoff match-up with Fond du...
McCracken leaves Notre Dame Academy for Minnesota State assistant coaching position
WIAA girls state basketball tournament warmups (file image)
WIAA tournament funding cleared by stadium district board
Kiel soccer wins their first state title after a 6-5 overtime victory to Cedar Grove.
Kiel, Plymouth win first state soccer titles
Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute (file image)
Weather delays WIAA state baseball tournament