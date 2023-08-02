Neenah Police ask public to avoid area of Commercial and Winneconne due to active situation

By Alice Reid
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Police are telling the public to avoid the area of Commercial and Winneconne due to an active situation.

While police are warning of an active situation, they also said there is no threat to the public.

Police didn’t release any other details as of 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. This story is developing and will be updated.

