National Night Out: Police connecting with the community

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - National Night Out is coming at what seems like a crucial time for communication between officers and the community.

One of the largest gatherings in the area took place at Lions Park in Grand Chute. National Night Out is an annual, nationwide community building campaign to strengthen partnerships between officers and the people they serve. Police say it’s more important now than ever to get together under positive circumstances.

“It’s a way for people to get to know not only their neighbors but also the public safety people that protect them to have a good time some laughs sweat a little bit because it’s really beautiful out here really great interaction between everybody,” said Steve Denzien with the Grand Chute Fire Department.

The police in Appleton said they visited several smaller block parties hosted by neighborhood watch groups.

