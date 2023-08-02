Military aircraft bring the “boom” during Northern Lightning this month

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WBAY) - Fighter jets will be zooming and sonic-booming over Northeast Wisconsin later this week as the state hosts a two-week military exercise.

Northern Lightning brings Air Force, National Guard, Marine and Navy units from Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio and Virginia together at Volk Field, northwest of the Wisconsin Dells.

From August 7 to August 18, they’ll participate in combat readiness exercises involving more than 60 aircraft and 1,000 service members. In addition, representatives from allied countries are coming to observe the exercises.

In our viewing area, the flight zone includes Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties. The busiest times will be between 8:30 in the morning and 5:30 in the evening.

Anyone with noise complaints can call 1-608-427-1260.

Volk Field is one of four combat readiness training centers in the U.S. Its 9,000-foot runway built exclusively for military use can accommodate most military aircraft and is permitted up to 200 miles of training airspace to an altitude of 50,000 feet.

During previous Northern Lightning exercises, we were told they train for adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and surface-to-air threats.

