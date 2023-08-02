Mile of Music kicks off on Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Appleton

Many artists will perform in over 40 different venues
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the most highly anticipated events of the summer is around the corner - and will last for four days.

Downtown Appleton is getting ready to welcome some big crowds.

The 10th annual Mile of Music festival is a free event taking place at 40 different venues in Appleton, bringing in 200 acts and showcasing a variety of genres from folk to bluegrass to indie rock - and more.

Mile of Music highlights both emerging talent from across the country as well as local acts. Last year, more than 80,000 people attended.

Most acts play multiple times, so if you accidentally miss a set or find a new favorite band, chances are high you can catch them playing later on. Whether you’ve heard of most of the musicians - or don’t recognize a single band - Mile of Music offers a wide range of styles in hopes everyone’s ears are pleased.

“I think a great thing about our festival is that you can really just go up and down the avenue and discover a venue that you’ve maybe never been to before, but also a ton of artists that maybe you haven’t heard before and if you go to one venue and you don’t like what you’re hearing, you can go right next door pretty much and just find someone else that you might like,” said Kim Willems from the Mile of Music Team.

to keep up with any schedule changes or other alerts, there’s a free Mile of Music app you can download to make the most out of the next four days.

