Man turns self in to Green Bay police for June shooting
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police said a man suspected in a shooting that took place in June turned himself in Tuesday.
The Green Bay Police Department announced Wednesday said it took a 47-year-old Bellevue man into custody as the suspect of a shooting from June 25 that occurred in the 1100 block of Main Street.
According to police, witnesses told them that there was a fight and some yelling just before they saw a man with a gun who had fired multiple shots towards a group of people.
A 22-year-old Sobieski woman had suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.
The suspect has been booked into Brown County Jail. Charges have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.
