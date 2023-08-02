Man turns self in to Green Bay police for June shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police said a man suspected in a shooting that took place in June turned himself in Tuesday.

The Green Bay Police Department announced Wednesday said it took a 47-year-old Bellevue man into custody as the suspect of a shooting from June 25 that occurred in the 1100 block of Main Street.

According to police, witnesses told them that there was a fight and some yelling just before they saw a man with a gun who had fired multiple shots towards a group of people.

A 22-year-old Sobieski woman had suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

The suspect has been booked into Brown County Jail. Charges have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

