MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Fox Cities Tourism

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin women are making a difference in the Fox Valley, where tourism is thriving.

There are plenty of women leading the charge, all working together to make the Fox Cities a better place to live, work and visit.

“There’s going to be this balance between work and home and coming into the office, so it’s finding those businesses,” Jennifer Stephany remarked during a walk through downtown Appleton.

Stephany and Pam Seidl have decades of experience between them -- Seidl leading the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Stephany directing Appleton Downtown Inc. Right now it’s all led by women.

“We’re about to get a little urban grocery store that has a deli and a catering company,” Stephany told us.

The Fox Cities saw record-breaking visitor spending -- $558 million in 2022, up 20% from the previous year.

It’s the leadership but also the teamwork.

“Especially here in the Fox Cities we have an incredible amount of female leaders in economic development, and I think that’s unique,” Seidl said. “I didn’t realize how unique that was until I was in another part of the state with some of my peer organizations and there was a panel and I was like, wow, there’s no women on that panel. But here in the Fox Cities we have many organizations that are led by females in economic development. I think that really speaks to a sense of collaboration.”

That collaboration is making a difference with a record amount of spending on lodging, food and beverage, recreation, entertainment, transportation and retail.

“I think that people think tourism is just something that happens in the background here in the Fox Cities, but it is alive and well and growing, and to be able to work with all these amazing women in this field, in this industry, really throughout the state, not just in our region, it’s remarkable,” Stephany said.

Downtown Appleton had a big year in its latest report, both in development and new businesses, working towards a goal of making this area more walkable, more diverse, and adding public art and a creating atmosphere.

Taking a break in an ever-changing world isn’t an option.

“We just completed a Fox Cities Destination master plan, which is a ten-year look at the future. We barely finished this beautiful building, the exhibition center and the Community First Champion Center, and I had a board member go, ‘What’s next?’” Seidl recalled.

Success comes by staying ahead of the game.

”In terms of tourism and who we’re attracting, it’s interesting because you start to think about creating a community that you want to live in is the kind of community you want to live in and vice versa,” Stephany said.

Seidl and Stephany say with collaboration -- and a whole lot of girl power -- ideas here turn into reality.

