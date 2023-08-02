INTERVIEW: Brown County wants to know how fast is your internet?

If you live in Brown County, the county needs your help to improve broadband access.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you live in Brown County, the county needs your help to improve broadband access. The county is urging residents to complete a survey so it can better understand connectivity issues and apply for substantial grants to pay for addressing them.

The survey doesn’t require a big investment of your time but it could lead to big investments in local broadband.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach came on Action 2 News at 4:30 to discuss the importance of spreading internet access and how much these grants could be worth.

