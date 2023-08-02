Green Bay Police: Traffic Alert -STH 54/57 closure due to crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid southbound STH 54/57 for a single vehicle crash that occurred just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday with minor injuries resulting in a closure of southbound lanes.

Traffic is being detoured onto Huron Road. Meanwhile, police said drivers should use alternate routes that also include Humboldt Road until further notice.

Police expect the highway to reopen by noon.

