Green Bay Police: Traffic Alert -STH 54/57 closure due to crash

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid southbound STH 54/57 for a single vehicle crash that occurred just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday with minor injuries resulting in a closure of southbound lanes.

Traffic is being detoured onto Huron Road. Meanwhile, police said drivers should use alternate routes that also include Humboldt Road until further notice.

Police expect the highway to reopen by noon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shoot person while serving search warrant in Grand Chute
Police shoot person while serving arrest warrant in Grand Chute
Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
A semi and a minivan collided on Green Bay's Broadway
Green Bay man dead after semi, minivan crash on Broadway
Police lights and yellow tape
Man killed on Bellevue’s Main Street identified; deputies now believe 2 vehicles involved
S.S. Badger is done for the season after damage to ramp system

Latest News

A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Man turns self in to Green Bay police for June shooting
Two F-35A Lightning II jets taxi down the taxiway at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp...
Military aircraft bring the “boom” during Northern Lightning this month
Aerial view of Octoberfest in downtown Appleton (WBAY file photo)
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Fox Cities Tourism
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020,...
Wisconsin fake electors were start of “corrupt plan” to subvert election, Trump indictment claims