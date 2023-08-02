Grand Chute Police: Suspect who was shot by officer had a fake weapon

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man shot by police on Tuesday in Grand Chute was armed with a fake gun, police said in an update Wednesday.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., investigators with the Grand Chute Police Department were attempting to locate 34 year old Pierce Don Lee Folkerts from the Green Bay area for active felony and parole violation arrest warrants.

Investigators saw Folkerts near an apartment complex in the area of West Spencer Street and South Bluemound Drive in Grand Chute. When an investigator approached Folkerts he ran off, running between apartment buildings.

Police said radio traffic, witness statements and camera footage all confirm Folkerts had a handgun. Police said Folkerts continued to flee and attempted to enter one of the apartment buildings.

Grand Chute Police said Folkerts continued to ignore officers commands to “drop the gun” and Lt. Russ Blahnik fired his duty firearm to stop what police called an active threat.

Folkerts was struck in a lower leg area by two bullets. Officers rendered aid before Folkerts was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police said a facsimile handgun was located in the vestibule where Folkerts was shot. It was not until investigators conducted a closer examination of the facsimile gun that they were able to determine it was not a real firearm.

Lt. Russ Blahnik is a 15 year veteran of the Grand Chute Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

