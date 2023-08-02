Erb Park shooting suspect identified as 16-year-old, faces attempted homicide charge

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old is accused of shooting another person at Erb Park on Monday in what court documents indicate was a targeted attack.

Cashmere Williams, a 16-year-old from Appleton, has been charged with one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

According to court documents, surveillance video from Erb Park showed Cashmere Williams approaching a victim from behind. Williams was wearing a hoodie with the hood up at the time. Court documents say Williams approached the victim from behind, produced a semi-automatic pistol, and started shooting at the victim.

The victim ran away and survived, but was injured. He reported being shot in the arm. The victim was able to speak with police after the shooting.

In the court documents, the victim is recorded saying he believed six shots had been fired during the incident. A police officer reported in the criminal complaint that eight casings were recovered from the scene.

Court documents also notes two witnesses who said they saw Williams shoot the victim at the park and recognized Williams because his face was uncovered.

Police later arrested Williams at his home, according to court documents. Statements in the criminal complaint say after Williams came out of the house, he appeared to have given himself a haircut. A police officer noted in court documents that it appeared Williams had tried to shave his head or cut his hair but done a poor job, as splotches of short hair remained around his head.

The criminal complaint also said clothing was found by an Appleton resident in the grass on the south side of her detached garage along the fence line. An officer reports he located black pants, a black top, and blue/black Jordan shoes, which were consistent with the clothes being worn by Williams seen in a security video at the time of the shooting, court documents say.

Williams faces a possible sentence of up to 60 years if convicted. At a court hearing Wednesday, a judge set a $750,000 cash bond and ordered Williams to have no contact with the victim, to stay away from Erb Park and to have no firearms. His next court date is August 7 at 10:15 a.m.

