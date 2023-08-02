EAA AirVenture breaks record for people in attendance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Final numbers from EAA show record attendance for AirVenture this year.

Some 677,000 people attended the week-long event at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, topping the previous record by about 27,000.

According to EAA, it also led to record setting totals of campers, exhibitors, and volunteers.

More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman and surrounding airports for the event.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.