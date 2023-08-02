DNR revises wolf management plan

The policy board is expected to vote on the plan in October
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a revised wolf management plan which recommends holding the statewide population at around 1,000 wolves.

The proposal doesn’t set a hard population goal but suggests when to reduce the statewide population.

The DNR first adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that called for capping the population at 350, but reports of attacks on pets and livestock increased as the wolf population grew.

Hunters and farmers say that justifies a generous kill quote during hunting season, although animal rights advocates don’t feel that way.

Randy Johnson is a large carnivore specialist with the DNR. He said of the DNR’s plan, “We can’t estimate the exact number of wolves in the state, and that’s a challenge that’s been inherent in wolves and in wildlife management, really throughout. But I think the better question is, can we make good decisions based on the information that we have? And I think we’re in a good place there.”

The wildlife agency’s policy board is expected to vote on the plan in October.

