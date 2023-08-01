Watertown organizers shocked by Neo-Nazi arrival at Pride event

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An unplanned arrival at pride event in Watertown over the weekend left organizers speechless.

Board Member at Large for Unity Project of Watertown Julie Janowak confirmed it took two months for the organization to obtain a permit for its Pride event at Riverside Park. Janowak says the most scary and shocking moment was seeing a Neo-Nazi group show up.

“I cried actually, and I think the crying I just it was very scary and I think I was afraid,” Janowak said.

Board Member Elizabeth Boxell mentions everything unfolded right before her eyes.

“It was a blur to me. I mean, I think I don’t know if I intentionally tuned out or if it was just hard understand what they were saying in general,” Boxell said.

President and Founder of Unity Project of Watertown Trent Kangas says the chants at the event were harmful to the community.

“It’s one of those things where I know what they said and I don’t want to repeat it kind of thing because that just gives validity to their hatred,” Kangas said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. this past Saturday a neo-Nazi group arrived in all black waving flags with swastikas. Organizers say some protesters came into the area they say they paid for.

“The police lined themselves up. Shoulder to shoulder right in front of them on our side of the barricade,” Janowak said. “The police were there, and they and they did kind of come out right away.”

NBC15 reached out to Watertown Police on Saturday and Monday for comment on how they handled the situation. They did not get back to us.

Kangas said in order to keep participants safe, the organization sheltered people in one of the nearby buildings.

“And know that if anything were to happen--they were secure but nothing did happen, and they all felt so much better because we had a plan for this sort of thing,” President and Founder of Unity Project Trent Kangas said.

Since the incident, the board members say they feel an outpour of support from businesses and many local churches.

“We’re coordinating with the local clergy to have a counseling session for people who need it. After this, if they’re struggling with coping with it or their feelings with what happened,” Vice President and Treasurer Robin Kangas said.

The board wants to remind others to lead with love.

“It’s the actions that are the most lasting and have the most impact in our action of love far outweighed anything that happened there,” Boxell said.

Various lawmakers and state officials came forward condemning the actions of the group. Governor Tony Evers sent out a statement.

“This is a disgusting and direct attack on our state’s LGBTQ community, communities of color, and Jewish Wisconsinites,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

The Wisconsin Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus also spoke up and explained they are extending their support and sympathy to the Watertown community.

