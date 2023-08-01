WARMER WITH CONTINUED LOW HUMIDITY TUESDAY

Another round of Canadian wildfire smoke has returned aloft. It is not causing any issues at the ground where we live, but air quality may dip across northern WI on Tuesday. It will be a quiet night with lows mainly in the 50s. If you’ve had your windows open the last two nights, you can do it again tonight. Winds stay light but some patchy fog is possible.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with mid 80s expected away from Lake Michigan. It’ll be another day with low humidity. Areas of smoke are expected to linger but skies should begin to clear up late. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, the majority of the area will stay dry.

Humidity will start to rise by Wednesday and Thursday. Added moisture and warm temperatures near 90° will give rise to a better chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes towards the Great Lakes. Right now, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but an upgrade might be necessary depending on the timing of these storms. Make sure you check back in with us for forecast updates.

And here’s a FIRST ALERT for you... Early indications suggest that Saturday evening’s Packers Family Night will be dry, but clouds will be increasing. Showers and thunderstorms seem more likely to pass through the area on Sunday. We’ll be adjusting our forecast during the week, as we get more refined data in the First Alert Weather Center.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Hazy moonlight. A mild night. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hazy in the morning. Very warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Sunshine, then clouds. Scattered thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty storms possible. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but turning less humid late. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and a bit breezy. A late storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and slightly humid. HIGH: 82

