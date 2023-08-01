Two people taken into custody after fire near Copper Culture State Park museum

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Fire & Rescue says two people were taken into custody while a fire near the museum at Copper Culture State Park is investigated.

The fire department along with Wisconsin DNR fire teams were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. to a field southwest of the museum and parking lot, about 100 yards from a trail. When they arrived, an Oconto police officer was trying to contain the flames with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters put the rest of the fire out quickly with their hose line.

One person was checked by medical crews on the scene and wasn’t transported. No emergency responders were hurt.

Oconto police, DNR Fire, and Oconto Parks & Recreation departments are assisting with the fire investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.