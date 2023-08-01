Two people taken into custody after fire near Copper Culture State Park museum

Oconto Fire & Rescue
Oconto Fire & Rescue(Oconto Fire & Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Fire & Rescue says two people were taken into custody while a fire near the museum at Copper Culture State Park is investigated.

The fire department along with Wisconsin DNR fire teams were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. to a field southwest of the museum and parking lot, about 100 yards from a trail. When they arrived, an Oconto police officer was trying to contain the flames with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters put the rest of the fire out quickly with their hose line.

One person was checked by medical crews on the scene and wasn’t transported. No emergency responders were hurt.

Oconto police, DNR Fire, and Oconto Parks & Recreation departments are assisting with the fire investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
Police lights and yellow tape
Man struck by multiple cars on Bellevue’s Main St.
FILE - Yellow Corp. trucks navigate the YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas...
Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here’s what to know
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune

Latest News

A semi and a minivan collided on Green Bay's Broadway
Semi, minivan crash closes Green Bay’s Broadway
ambulance generic
Jet Ski, boat collide on Forest County lake, killing Milwaukee man
Oshkosh Corporation in Wisconsin
Oshkosh Corp. Q2 report exceeds Wall Street expectations
The apartment building on Green Bay's Western Avenue was evacuated after the crash
Car crashes through wall of apartment building