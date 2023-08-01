Two drownings reported in Waushara County over the weekend

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people drowned over the weekend in Waushara County, the sheriff said in a statement issued Tuesday.

On Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. the Waushara County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that a 44 year old man entered the water attempting to swim to shore from a boat and went under the water. It happened on Long Lake in the Town of Springwater. He was recovered and attempts were made to save his life, but he died at the scene. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources, Waushara County EMS and the Saxeville Fire Dept all assisted on scene.

The sheriff then said at around 7 p.m., dispatch received another 911 call reporting a 37 year old man had entered the water from a boat on Silver Lake in the Town of Marion, went under the water, and was not able to be found. Wautoma, Neshkoro and Princeton Dive Teams responded to help find him.

The next morning the victim was found and pronounced dead by the Waushara County Medical Examiner. Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Marion Boat Patrol, Wautoma Police Dept., Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, Waushara County Emergency Management along with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts for recovery the next day.

