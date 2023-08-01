Two drownings reported in Waushara County over the weekend

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people drowned over the weekend in Waushara County, the sheriff said in a statement issued Tuesday.

On Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. the Waushara County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that a 44 year old man entered the water attempting to swim to shore from a boat and went under the water. It happened on Long Lake in the Town of Springwater. He was recovered and attempts were made to save his life, but he died at the scene. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources, Waushara County EMS and the Saxeville Fire Dept all assisted on scene.

The sheriff then said at around 7 p.m., dispatch received another 911 call reporting a 37 year old man had entered the water from a boat on Silver Lake in the Town of Marion, went under the water, and was not able to be found. Wautoma, Neshkoro and Princeton Dive Teams responded to help find him.

The next morning the victim was found and pronounced dead by the Waushara County Medical Examiner. Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Marion Boat Patrol, Wautoma Police Dept., Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, Waushara County Emergency Management along with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts for recovery the next day.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
Police lights and yellow tape
Man struck by multiple cars on Bellevue’s Main St.
FILE - Yellow Corp. trucks navigate the YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas...
Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here’s what to know
Clint Freeberg is accused of vandalizing cars parked at Fox Cities Stadium
Fox Cities Stadium car vandalism suspect admits to ‘temper tantrum’ in criminal complaint

Latest News

Authorities are responding to an active incident in Grand Chute.
Active incident reported in Grand Chute
Active incident reported in Grand Chute
Active incident reported in Grand Chute
Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
Police lights and yellow tape
Man killed on Bellevue’s Main Street identified; deputies now believe 2 vehicles involved