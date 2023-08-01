SMOKY SUNSHINE AND A WARM START TO AUGUST

Our sky doesn’t have that familiar crisp blue color... A layer of Canadian wildfire smoke floating high above northeast Wisconsin, is washing out that blue hue. We’ll probably keep that hazy sunshine throughout the day, with the wildfire smoke thinning out tonight.

With high pressure over the Great Lakes, a light southwest wind will blow through the area. This will draw in some warmer weather for the first few days of August. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to middle 80s. For now, it doesn’t feel all that humid for this time of year... But the “air you can wear” will be more noticeable tomorrow and Thursday. Our “feel-like temperatures” may rise to, and above 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Parents and coaches with kids participating in the first few days of high school football practice, should keep an eye on the building heat.

Our next weathermaker is a disturbance that will bring us showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. We’re expecting the storms to be scattered, so rainfall totals across the area will be variable. Along with some brief downpours, thunderstorms may have lightning, gusty winds and small hail. Otherwise, your Wednesday severe weather outlook is LOW.

The weekend looks a little more seasonable... High temperatures will fall back into the lower 80s. Saturday is looking dry, but showers and storms will be possible again on Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm, but not that humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: A full moon, then increasing clouds. A late shower is possible NORTH. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Very warm and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Maybe early thunder? Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and a little cooler. HIGH: 79

