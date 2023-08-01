Semi, minivan crash closes Green Bay’s Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A three-block stretch of Broadway is closed on Green Bay’s near-west side after a semi and a minivan collided.

The crash happened at about 7:15 Tuesday morning near the Mason Street Bridge. The 1000-block of Broadway is closed between 5th and 8th streets.

There is no marked detour, but police say drivers can use Ashland Avenue.

The crash is under investigation.

