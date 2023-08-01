Packers rookie Reed turning heads at camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christian Watson knows what it’s like to be the rookie everybody is watching. As a second year receiver he’s already one of the ‘old guys’ in the room and watching one of his understudies turn heads at practice, Jayden Reed.

“I tell them all the time at the end of the day you’ve just go to go out there and play fast. If you make a mistake, make it at one hundred miles per hour and I think they’re getting better every single day,” said Christian Watson.

“He wants to be one of the guys. I think he’s come in and took ahold of the playbook, got right on the mental side, and obviously still room for improvement. He’s come a long ways for sure throughout this offseason.”

Reed already turning heads in practice with some big catches in team drills, and in one-on-one drills with the pads going on for the first time.

“Competing, you know what I’m saying. I did it all in college. Made big catches like that. That’s all you’ve got to do, high point the ball. You got to come down with it. You got to want it.”

The second round pick is without a doubt one of the fastest players on the field, but there’s more to Reed than just speed.

“I tell every coach I’m a football player. You want me to run down, a gunner, return a punt. You want me to play inside. You want me to play outside. I just like my versatileness to be able to be anywhere on the field,” said Reed.

Reed is slowing down the game a little early in camp as he gets more comfortable in the system . Even though that’s not the word he’d like to use for his play right now.

“I’m definitely more confident. I think confident is the word. I never want to get too comfortable. Playing faster, with more speed, as you guys can see. OTAs I felt like I was kind of timid a little bit, playing with hesitance, but now I’m getting the playbook down. I’m ready to play confident, play fast,” said Reed.

