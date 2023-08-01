Man killed on Bellevue’s Main Street identified; deputies now believe 2 vehicles involved

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is now publicly identifying a man struck by vehicles on Bellevue’s Main Street as 82-year-old Kenneth J. Kraynik.

The sheriff’s office now believes he was hit by two vehicles, not three. Deputies say they identified the driver of a light-colored SUV but are still seeking the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck. The sheriff’s office reported Monday that the pickup truck was pulling a trailer without any lights.

Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Monday to the 3100-block of Main Street, outside Green Bay, for a man in the road who might’ve been struck by a vehicle.

“Initial witness statements have led us to believe that there was more than one vehicle involved. So one of the witness statements that we had had witnessed a second crash with another vehicle,” Sheriff’s Captain John Rousseau said.

The person who called 911 and asked for a welfare check on the man remained on scene and talked to police. It is unknown if they had any involvement.

As we reported Monday, the man was from Bellevue and lived nearby. According to his obituary, Kraynik was one of the first volunteers for the Bellevue Fire Department, which is now part of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, and ran Kraynik’s Berry Farm in rural Kewaunee until 2018.

“What led him to be walking in the road at that time of day? Obviously, you know, generally people don’t go for walks in the middle of the road at that time in the morning. So that’s one of the questions we have to answer. You know, what happened? Was it a medical issue? You know, what happened to cause him to be out there,” said Captain Rousseau.

Officials are asking anyone with information that could help to call the crash reconstruction unit at 920-448-4382. Deputies are also looking through area business security cameras and traffic cameras.

