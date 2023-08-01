Love frustrated with losses to defense in team drills

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If nothing else, members of the Packers offense are going to look great at the beach at the end of training camp. The upper body workouts they are doing at the end of each and every practice should pay dividends in the pecs department.

Another day, another set of up-downs for the offense after the defense won the competitive team drills Tuesday.

Jordan Love and the first team went four and out for the second straight day in the two-minute drill.

Despite shining in some team portions of practice, the offense has yet to win any of the competitive periods with calisthenics on the line.

“It’s frustrating,” Love said. “Obviously the two minute drill, we’re practicing a situation to go win a game. Whether it’s in a game, in a half, we’re practicing that situation for a reason. That’s when we need it. We need to go drive down and win that game. It’s frustrating that we haven’t been able to get a drive started, let alone move the ball downfield and score. It’s something that we’re going to go back to film, figure it out watch it, see what areas we need to improve on and come back to it next week.”

This young offense still working out the kinks.

“It just comes down to us being on the same page. I don’t think we have that right now,” Love added. “We’re still growing, going through those growing pains right now. There’s spurts of it, it’s awesome to see. And then it sucks when we’re just not putting it together.”

While Love is building chemistry with these young receivers, he’s also experimenting with his legs, running more.

“I think it all comes down to how the play plays out. I’m not afraid to use my legs. I ran a lot in college, was able to pick up yards. I think it just comes down to - once you leave the pocket, just being smart, knowing when to slide, things like that. I’m always looking for the best option, whether it’s receivers down field - some of these guys move a little bit better than me, guess miss, things like that. I’m definitely trying to pass first but legs are always an option.”

Taking over as QB1 brings a lot more pressure, both physically and mentally. But Love is keeping his head down, trying to shut out the outside noise.

“That’s been my biggest thing right now is just block out the noise, block out the distractions as best as I can,” Love said. “A lot of it is staying off social media right now. It’s training camp so it’s not like we have a lot of time anyways right now to be on social media. I don’t think it would do any good for me, for my mental, seeing whether it’s good or whether it’s bad. I’m just trying to focus on myself, be the best version I can be.”

