Jet Ski, boat collide on Forest County lake, killing Milwaukee man

ambulance generic
ambulance generic(Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILES, Wis. (WBAY) - A boating accident in Forest County killed a 30-year-old Milwaukee man.

He was riding a Jet Ski on Pine Lake last Saturday afternoon when he collided with a boat operated by his brother, a 27-year-old from Stevens Point.

First responders said the Jet Ski operator was unconscious in the water. He was brought to shore, but he succumbed to his injuries despite lifesaving efforts, the sheriff’s department said. The sheriff’s department isn’t identifying the victim or his brother at this time.

The collision is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Forest County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appleton squad car behind police tape
Appleton Police: One person shot, one in custody after Erb Park shooting
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
Police lights and yellow tape
Man struck by multiple cars on Bellevue’s Main St.
FILE - Yellow Corp. trucks navigate the YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas...
Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here’s what to know
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
Jeff Bezos prepares for a massive prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune

Latest News

Oshkosh Corporation in Wisconsin
Oshkosh Corp. Q2 report exceeds Wall Street expectations
The apartment building on Green Bay's Western Avenue was evacuated after the crash
Car crashes through wall of apartment building
Food donations collected for St. Joseph Food Pantry
Fox Valley food pantry asks for help
Bags of food on shelves at St. Joseph Food Pantry in Menasha (file image)
St. Joseph Food Pantry asks for help