Jet Ski, boat collide on Forest County lake, killing Milwaukee man

HILES, Wis. (WBAY) - A boating accident in Forest County killed a 30-year-old Milwaukee man.

He was riding a Jet Ski on Pine Lake last Saturday afternoon when he collided with a boat operated by his brother, a 27-year-old from Stevens Point.

First responders said the Jet Ski operator was unconscious in the water. He was brought to shore, but he succumbed to his injuries despite lifesaving efforts, the sheriff’s department said. The sheriff’s department isn’t identifying the victim or his brother at this time.

The collision is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Forest County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.