INTERVIEW: The changing balance of the high court

By WBAY news staff
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Supreme Court changes dramatically Tuesday. Judge Janet Protasiewicz is being sworn in for her 10-year term as a state Supreme Court justice. She is the fourth liberal justice on the court, giving liberals a 4-3 majority.

It’s the first liberal majority on the high court in 15 years, but some longtime court observers believe it might be the first “clear” liberal majority ever. Either way, it sets the stage for some impactful decisions in the future.

And the first decision has already been made -- which is not sitting well with other members of the court.

We were joined on Action 2 News at 4:30 by frequent guest J.R. Ross, editor at Wispolitics.com. He reports Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick was fired. Koschnick was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker and is reportedly going to be replaced by another Walker appointee, a circuit court judge in Milwaukee County.

We talk to Ross about how this affects the start of the new court and how he sees the checks and balances in the state with a GOP-controlled Legislature and a Democratic governor. How does Ross think this will first manifest itself?

And Justice Protasiewicz made no secret of her support for abortion and her belief that the state’s electoral maps need to change, but also maintained she will rule on the merits of each individual case and made no guarantees on how she would rule. Justice Brian Hagedorn has been able to do that, serving as a swing judge for what was a conservative court. What role does he expect Protasiewicz to play in split decisions?

