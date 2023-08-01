HAZY SUNSHINE TODAY, CHANCE OF STORMS WEDNESDAY

Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift across the region. Thankfully it’s mainly aloft so air quality remains good to moderate... and it will thin out later today and tonight. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s inland with some upper 70s lakeside. Humidity stays low on this 1st day of August.

The bright, full moon will rise tonigh just before 9 p.m. It may look a little extra orange with some of the lingering smoky haze around. Generally quiet conditions are expected during the night but a few showers could move in late. Lows will be milder than the last few nights, mainly upper 50s to middle 60s.

You’ll notice more humidity in the air on Wednesday. That combined with highs in the 80s will make it feel much more uncomfortable, especially when/if we get a little sunshine. A few stray showers could be around during the morning but there is a better chance of scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms remain possible across northern Wisconsin and the U.P. with hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy downpours the main concerns. It’s still iffy as to where the storms may develop and how many there will be. Rainfall totals will be very spotty once again.

Some lingering showers or storms may be around on Thursday before a cold front finally pushes the humidity and rain chances away. Highs will be around 90° Thursday with cooler lower 80s and/or upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Conditions look pretty good for Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field Saturday evening.

Another weather maker Sunday and early next week may give us more rain and storms but details are very fuzzy at this time. Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-12 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm, but not that humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: A full moon, then increasing clouds. A late shower is possible NORTH. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Very warm and more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Maybe early thunder? Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and a little cooler. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.